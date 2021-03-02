Kathleen Ann Milne passed away on her 78th birthday, Jan. 24, 2021. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Raymond and Helen Grimes and the wife of Warren Christian Milne. Married for 56 years, they had three children and lived in Walkersville until they moved to Frederick City after the children were grown.
Kathy volunteered as an EMT and was treasurer and life member of the Walkersville Volunteer Ambulance Company. She also worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital as an aide in the operating rooms and later volunteered at the hospital front desk. Kathy worked at GEICO when first married. Later, she worked for F&M Bank in Walkersville as a teller until she decided to stay home with her three children — and later, her grandchildren until they were in full-time school. She also provided day care for many children in the Walkersville community. After the grandchildren were grown, she worked for the Frederick County Health Department as a health tech in various schools until she retired.
Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Warren Christian Milne; her three children, Kelly Coghill and husband John, Terri Cucina and partner Barry, and Michelle Cotton and husband Chris. She also left behind seven grandchildren, Matthew and wife Laura, Katelyn, Alexandra, Alissa and husband Ryan, Julie, Lucas and Olivia; and eight great-grandchildren, Carter, Gianna, James, Sophia, Connor, Noah, Oakley and Natalie.
A private funeral Mass for the family was held at St. John the Evangelist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Way, Frederick, MD 21701 or https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org.