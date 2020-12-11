Kathleen Brandenburg

Kathleen L. Brandenburg, 91, of Middletown, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights. She was the wife of the late Marshall M. Brandenburg.
Born in Myersville on Aug. 9, 1929 she was the oldest child of thirteen to the late Clinton and Mae Delauter Brunner. She worked for Price Electric in Frederick and Hanover Shoe Co. and also did housekeeping. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, talking with family and friends, church dinners, family reunions and was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
She is survived on grandson Larry C. Brandenburg Jr. and wife Crystal of Jefferson, one great-grandson Travis Brandenburg of Jefferson, one brother Kenneth Brunner and wife Sue of Wolfsville and one sister Sharon Simon and husband Bob of Selbyville, DE and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Larry C. Brandenburg Sr. and sisters Phyllis Brunner, Shirley (Sis) Smith, Janice Peaslee, Jean Stine, Carolyn (Whitey) Kidd, and brothers Charles, James, Robert (Bobby), John, and Paul (Buck).
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersvile. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Friends may call at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St. on Monday from 9 AM until 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank Vindobona Nursing Home for their care and also thank special friends Gary and Terry Shafer and Theresa Sullivan.