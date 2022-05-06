Kathleen Hartsock

Mrs. Kathleen "Kathy" Hartsock, of Selbyville, Delaware, formerly of Frederick, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was the loving wife of Ronald "Ronnie" Hartsock for 38 years. Born Nov. 20, 1954, in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Hilda Koetting and the late Robert Koetting.
Kathy always aspired to be a teacher. She accomplished this and more by teaching at Green Valley Elementary and West Frederick Middle. She became an administrator at New Market Middle, Monocacy Middle, West Frederick Middle and Crestwood Middle schools. Kathy had the honor to open and serve as the first principal of Crestwood Middle. She was appointed as the supervisor of student services and then as the director of school administration and leadership. She retired after 40 years of service. Kathy was involved in many educational and charitable organizations, always giving her time and talent.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her son, Tyler Hartsock and wife Samantha, of San Francisco, California, daughter, Jenna Payne and husband James, of Frederick; grandchildren, Jayden, Jordyn and Wyatt; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the church at the above address. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.