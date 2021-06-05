Kathleen Renea Dawn Lamm, 91, of Keedysville, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home.
Born May 20, 1930, in Garfield, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Alvey Draper and Cora Mae (Mellott) Draper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Preston Lamm Jr., Nov. 8, 2006.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1948 and a 1952 graduate of York Business College.
To put herself through college, she worked with tubercular patients at the Sabillasville Sanitarium. After college, she was employed by Double-day Bookbinding Company and Moore Business Forms, and she retired from F.W. Woolworth Company in 1995.
She was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville, Maryland.
She will be greatly missed by her family but will always be with us.
Kathleen is survived by one daughter, Kathy R. Alter, of Keedysville, Maryland; two grandsons, G. Todd Alter Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Rob Alter and wife Erin, both of Martinsburg, West Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Kaiman Brooke Alter, Christian Beau Alter, Adelyn Elizabeth Alter and Ava Elise Alter; cousin, Donnie Draper; nieces, Pamela Smith, Brenda Clark and Peggy Laferal; nephew, James Grimm Jr.; the entire Draper family; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Peggy Smith, Vonda Grimm and Geraldine Draper; and one brother, Sterling Draper.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Garfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mary Ricketts officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday evening at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.