Kathleen Louise (Boggs) McBay, formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away in Waco, Texas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Born Dec. 14, 1953, in Cumberland, Maryland, she was preceded in death by her father, retired Sgt. Maj USMC Wendell R. Boggs; mother, Margaret (Dunn) Boggs; brother, Gregory Boggs; and sister, Cassandra Merchant. Kathy grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, and graduated from George Mason High School; she later served her country in the United States Army. She retired from Frederick County (Maryland) Public Schools after 16 years of service. Kathy is survived by her husband, Dan McBay, of Waco, Texas; daughter, Colleen Cotellesse, husband Brett and their daughter Isabella, of Kingwood, Texas; daughter, Megan Malm and husband Steve, of Catonsville, Maryland; son, Devin McBay, of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Christine Thatcher and daughter Jessica, of Longs, South Carolina; sister, Karen Fullwood, husband Ron and sons Dylan and Oakley, of Columbia, Maryland; brother, Timothy Boggs, wife Leslie and daughter Allison; and brother-in-law, John Merchant and son John Jr., of Alexandria, Virginia. Kathy is also survived by numerous extended family and friends throughout Maryland, Virginia and Texas. Kathy had a deep abiding faith in the Lord to the end of her days, providing strength and comfort in her struggle against cancer. At Kathy’s request, there will be no funeral service; instead, there will be a gathering to celebrate her life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s name to Fisher House, Wounded Warrior Project or a U.S. veterans organization of the donor’s choice.
