On July 5th, 2021, at Doey’s house Hospice center, Kathleen Maguire (Kathy) passed away after a long and valiant battle against ovarian cancer at the age of 58. Kathy lived most of her life in Frederick Maryland and of late in Hagerstown.
Kathy is survived by her son Bryan Waters and his wife Samantha Shipley, and her daughters Samantha Czeh, and Emily Maguire, and her granddaughters, Claire Kathleen, and Ophelia Grant. She was preceded in death by her father James Maguire, her mother Wilma Allison (Beard), her sisters, Scottie Bodden, and Amy Calhoun.
Born in Lancaster Pennsylvania in June of 1963, Kathy was a graduate of Donegal High School. She joined the Army in 1981 as a medical supply specialist and was assigned to Fort Hood and Schofield Army Barracks in Hawaii. Later, she graduated from FCC with an associates degree, and spent 16 years at UPS in Frederick Maryland as a Safety Manager.
She will be remembered by her family as a fiercely devoted mother and as a paragon of a grandmother (Monga). As a single mother, she raised 3 children with little support and in austere conditions, though her children never knew that. The home she created was so filled with love, support, and genuine dedication that they wanted for nothing. Friends of her children would also feel and benefit from the authentic and immense love, often referring to Kathy as their second mother.
Friends and co-workers of Kathy will remember her for her open ears and stalwart advice. Empathy was a defining character trait for Kathy, and she was never shy in expressing her opinion. They will also remember her wicked, sarcastic sense of humor, a trait that thankfully lives on in her children
Her family would like to express its sincere and profound thanks to the staff of the John Marsh Cancer Center at Meritus Hospital and the staff at Doey’s house. Particularly Dr. Victoria Giffi who was the best possible doctor during Kathy’s final battle. Her family would also like to thank staff at the James Stockman Cancer center in Frederick Maryland except for Dr. O’Connor, for their support and care during Kathy’s previous battles with this awful disease.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the OCRA https://ocrahope.org/