Kathleen McDaniel

Kathleen A. McDaniel, age 67, of Aberdeen, Maryland, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at her home. Born in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of William and Carolyn (Eminhauser) McDaniel.
Kathleen graduated from Sparta High School in New Jersey in 1971 and from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, in 1975, as she obtained a Bachelor of Science in natural sciences and a Master of Business Administration. Kathleen’s career started with teaching in Frederick County and Baltimore County and then spanned over 30 years working for the federal government at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Edgewood Arsenal. There, she was a supervisor/operations research analyst working in the program evaluation and integration office for PMCD, where she was responsible for program acquisitions reporting and EVMS implementation oversight. She was a defense acquisition Level III, certified in both the logistics, test and evaluation management field. During her time with the federal government, she spent two years living and working in Germany before retiring in 2010.
Throughout her life, she traveled all over the world. She was a member of the Lions Club of Aberdeen and board member of the Alphas Glory Crisis Pregnancy Center in Aberdeen. She was a faithful past member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church and currently a member of Living Hope Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen.
She was an avid quilter, sewer and bird watcher, and she had a great interest in nature.
Kathleen is survived by her brother, Robert W. McDaniel and his wife Patricia, of Germantown; and longtime friend, Sharon Rectanus, of Frederick.
Visitation will be held at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Abingdon, Maryland, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 11-11:30 a.m., with a service, officiated by the Rev. Don Dove, to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland, Friday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.
Contributions may be made to Alphas Glory Crisis Pregnancy Center, 219 W. Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001, or the Lions Club of Aberdeen, P.O. Box 111, Aberdeen, MD 21001.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com