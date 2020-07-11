Kathryn Ardell Pratesi, age 99, formerly of Mount Airy and most recently of Bethany Living and Country Meadows of Frederick, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was wife of the late Gus A. Pratesi.
Born May 29, 1921, in Mount Airy and was a daughter of the late James and Mildred Molesworth Murphy. Surviving her is a daughter, Linda Jean Clay and her husband Jimmy of Damascus; a brother, Wendell L Murphy and Wife Sue of Mount Airy; a granddaughter, Kathy Rickerd and husband Kevin of Thurmont; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce, Emerson; and two step-grandchildren, Logan and Zoe Rickard; also survived by two special nieces, Connie Shook, of Frederick, and Sue Bacher, of Florida. and many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
We would like to thank the staff of Country Meadows and Bethany Living for their wonderful care of our mother and grandmothers. Due to COVID-19, restrictions services will be private and for family only. All attending will be required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kathryn’s name to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Post Office Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
Arrangements by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland 20872.