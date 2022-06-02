Kathryn Elizabeth "Kay" Stauffer, age 89, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital, following a brief hospital stay.
The daughter of the late Lester George Dutrow and Beatrice Mae Kintz Dutrow, she was born May 27, 1933, in New Midway and was raised on the family farm in Detour.
Kay is survived by her children, Deborah K. Zimmerman and husband Thomas, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Michael A. Stauffer and wife Sherry, of Middletown; grandchildren, Chad D. Zimmerman and wife Lori, of Thurmont, Jessica L. Miles and husband Kevin, of Middletown, and Danielle N. Stauffer, of Frederick; great-grandchildren, Alisun J. Zimmerman, of Pensacola, Florida, and Aurora L. Miles and Cody M. Miles, both of Middletown; and brother, Robert R. Dutrow, of New Midway.
She was predeceased by her son, Chris Stauffer, in 2002; sister, Doris M. Miller and husband Paul; sister-in-law, Jeannette Dutrow; and former husband, J. David Stauffer.
Kay was a 1951 graduate of Walkersville High School. She was employed as an operator for C&P Telephone Company, retiring after more than 30 years. She then worked for Winchester Homes, retiring again after 10 years. She also volunteered with Frederick Memorial Hospital, continuing well into her 70s.
She had an easy-going spirit and would talk with anyone, making friends very easily. She enjoyed bus trips, vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland, with her close group of girlfriends, and spending time with her family and friends. Later in life, she spent most of her day chatting on the phone with friends and family to stay current with their everyday activities. The family would like to thank Linda King of Visiting Angels and cousin LeAnna Wachter for the care and support given over the last several months.
A private graveside service will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro. The Rev. Katie Bishop, of Middletown United Methodist Church, will officiate.
To honor Kay's memory, send a card or flower to a loved one, as she would.
Leave a message or memory on her "tribute wall" at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.