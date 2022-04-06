Kathryn (Kasia) Karolyn Caputo, 77, of Woodsboro, died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She fully trusted the promise given her in Christ Jesus “so that what is mortal may be swallowed up by life (2 Corinthians 5:4b).”
Kasia was the loving wife of Bill Caputo. They were married for 28 years.
Born March 24, 1945, in Niagara Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Max Kapinos and Wanda Frances (Nee Sciera) Kapinos.
Kasia’s early professional life included teaching art in the school systems of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia. Later, she enjoyed a highly effective career in the business world.
In addition to her husband, Kasia is survived by an extended family and numerous friends she dearly loved. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m., with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821-A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770. Officiating will be Pastor Linda Lambert.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Point Fellowship, c/o Pastor Linda Lambert, 11250 Hill Road, Keymar, MD 21757.
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.