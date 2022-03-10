Katrina van Benschoten Darnell, 79, of Sandy Spring, Maryland, died Friday, Dec. 3 at Brooke Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sandy Spring, Maryland, after a long journey with early onset Alzheimer’s disease and breast cancer. She was born Katrina Nourse van Benschoten Oct. 12, 1942, to Dorothy Marie (Hadley) and William van Benschoten in Washington, D.C., and attended Walnut Hill School for the Arts (1960) and Swarthmore College (1964, English literature). She then qualified as an occupational therapist at Penn. She met John Hastings Darnell while she was working as his mother’s secretary, and they were married June 3, 1972.
Katrina and John moved to Frederick, Maryland, in 1975, and then on to Myersville, Maryland, where they raised their daughters, Kat and Fran. Katrina practiced as an occupational therapist for 30 years until retiring in 2004. For most of her career, she worked for Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland, holding the roles of chief occupational therapist as well as OT manager. She primarily worked in the outpatient rehab facility. She specialized in hand therapy, becoming the leader of her time as the first certified hand therapist in Washington County. She enjoyed working with patients one at a time and found a creative outlet in fabricating custom splints. She was a mentor to many, guiding them and providing encouragement as they perfected their skills.
Katrina was a founding member of Frederick Monthly Meeting, becoming active in the stewardship of the community. She enjoyed attending Quarterly and Yearly Meeting, where her grounded peaceful presence was adored by all who knew her. She was always interested in working with the young children, including teaching First Day School and supporting the youth groups. She was also interested in sustainable gardening practices and received much joy from her beautiful flower garden.
Katrina is survived by her children, Katherine Darnell, of Takoma Park, Maryland, and Frances Darnell and husband Eduardo Ulloa, of Washington, D.C.; her cousin, Tony Van Benschoten and wife Eireen Lucey, of London, England; nephew, Nick Van Benschoten and wife Wakana Fujisawa, with children Hayato and Kayano, of London, England; niece, Lucey Van Benschoten, of London, England; along with extended family, and the dearest close friends from childhood, high school, college, her occupational therapy career, and dear friends and Quaker family who love her immensely. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Darnell.
A memorial service in the manner of Friends is planned for Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at Sandy Spring Friends Meeting House. The Meeting House is located at 17715 Meeting House Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860. On-site parking is available. The family will receive friends after the conclusion of the memorial.