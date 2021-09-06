Mr. Kaung Htut of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away peacefully after losing his battle with cancer on August 2nd, 2021 at Ar Yu International Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar at the young age of 40.
Kaung is survived by his mother, Sanda Khin and brother, Htet Lin. He leaves behind a grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was born on July 21st, 1981 in Yangon, Myanmar and graduated from BEHS 2 Bahan (NanYan). Moving to the United States in 2001 for his education, he attended the University of Maryland, College Park where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting.
Kaung started his career in banking at Capital One Bank in the United States, however in 2013 his career took him back to Yangon where he took on a role as head of Retail Banking at Yoma Bank. He left Yoma as Head of Retail Products, and helped start the Green Alliance Energy Company in February 2018 where he took on the role of Chief Financial Officer. Kaung’s calling in the banking industry took him back to the Myanmar Citizens Bank in August 2019, where he worked as Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Banking. In January of 2021, he found the perfect balance between his life in the USA, and his life in Myanmar, where he was employed by MasterCard as the Countryhead and Business Development Manager for Myanmar.
Kaung was a gentleman with a kind heart, who could be seen laughing and smiling in all videos and pictures he was in. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, singing, playing the guitar and drums in his spare time. He was active in the Myanmar community, regularly donating time and money to various charities and sponsoring the educational needs of Myanmar children.
Looking out for others, but never forgetting his family and friends, he always put them first in his life.
Buddhist Funeral Blessing for Kaung Htut was held from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, August 24th at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, and burial service followed immediately at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Kaung Htut’s honor at a cancer organization of your choice.