Kay Harbaugh

Kay Frances (Staley) Harbaugh, 74, of Libertytown, Maryland passed Thursday, June 2, 2022, at home. She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Harbaugh.
Mrs. Harbaugh was born April 16, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland, the daughter of the late Francis Summers Staley and Laura E. (Shafer) Staley.
Kay worked as a secretary in the Frederick County Public Schools system for over 48 years, first starting as the secretary for the superintendent of FCPS and at the area office (Haywood Road), then spending 27 years at New Market Middle School as the admin/secretary. She was a member of Linganore UMC, and she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Mrs. Harbaugh loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, frequenting numerous beaches and pool parties, and she enjoyed the company of her dog, Ziva.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Edward M Staley. Surviving is daughter, Michelle Barrick, of Libertytown; son and wife, Troy and Jessecca Harbaugh, of Thurmont; grandchildren, Mason and Mackenzie Barrack, and Kaylore and Braylin Harbaugh.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. (beside South Carroll High), where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Interment will take place at Locust Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy, Maryland.
Those desiring may make contributions at Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PLC Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.