Kay Harbaugh

Kay Frances (Staley) Harbaugh, 74, of Libertytown, Maryland, passed Thursday, June 2, 2022, at home.
She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Harbaugh.
Mrs. Harbaugh was born April 16, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland, the daughter of the late Francis Summers Staley and Laura E. (Shafer) Staley.
Kay worked as a secretary in the Frederick County school system for over 48 years, first starting as the secretary for superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools then at the area office (Haywood Road) and then spent 27 years at New Market Middle School as the admin, secretary. She was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, and enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Mrs. Harbaugh loved spending time with her kids and grandkids; frequenting numerous beaches and pool parties; and the company of her dog, Ziva.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward M. Staley.
Surviving are daughter, Michelle Barrick, of Libertytown; son and wife, Troy and Jessecca Harbaugh, of Thurmont; and grandchildren, Mason and Makenzie Barrick, and Kaybre and Braylin Harbaugh.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. (beside South Carroll High School) where funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Interment Locust Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy, Maryland.
Those desiring may make contributions at Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or St. Jude’ Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PLC Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.