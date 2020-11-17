Kay Kennedy

Kay Eileen Spielman Kennedy, 76, of Thurmont, MD, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Born on Dec. 28, 1943, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Virginia (Krouse) Spielman.
Kay was a 1961 graduate of Maria Goretti in Hagerstown. She retired from the National Cancer Institute based at Fort Detrick, Frederick, as an Administrative Officer. She served on the Board and was treasurer for the Challenger Civitan Club of Frederick.
Kay loved and admired her best friend and husband, Mike, and their fur baby, Mowgli. They enjoyed their time traveling together in their motor-home and spending time in Florida during the winter months after retirement. Kay enjoyed the beach, gardening, College basketball, and reading. Kay was a social butterfly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and always had a smile.
Kay had a heart of gold. She was patient, kind, caring, and most of all loving. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Martin F. (Marty) Kennedy, Jr.; two children, Mark L. Kennedy (Amy) of Frederick, and Courtney M. Kennedy (Kevin Green) of Boonsboro; granddaughter, Megan N. Claggett (Matt) of Thurmont; two great-granddaughters, Jordyn R. Bridgett, and Kennedy B. Claggett; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
Kay was predeceased by her grandson, Alex M. Kennedy.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff and care givers at Somerford Place of Frederick who graciously took care of Kay for the last 5 years, and Hospice for being compassionate and bringing Kay and family comfort during these last few weeks.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (Rt. 15 N), Frederick. Funeral service will be private for the immediate family, officiated by Pastor Rob Downs of Summit Trace Church of Frederick. Pallbearers will be Mark L. Kennedy, Kevin Green, Tom Kennedy, Roger Williamson, Zack Sanders, and Gary Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kay’s name to: Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way Frederick, MD 21701, and/or Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Dr. #103 Frederick, MD 21702.