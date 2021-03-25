Kay L. Ensor

Kay Louise Ensor, age 82, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Born March 5, 1939, in Woodsboro, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ray R. and Louise E. Fogle Kline. She was the wife of Clark Leroy Ensor, who predeceased her in 1991.
Mrs. Ensor received her LPN in 1968, became an RN in 1974 and received her Associate of Arts degree from Frederick Community College. She worked for 24 years in the operating room at Frederick Health Hospital.
She was a member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church and Thurmont Senior Center, where she was also part of the Red Hat Society, and she served as a Frederick County election judge. She was an active member of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Company (as an EMT) and Auxiliary; Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary; as well as the Frederick County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association Ladies Auxiliary and Maryland State Firemen’s Association Ladies Auxiliary.
Kay was a loving and caring mother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren in their numerous activities. She also loved going on cruises.
Surviving are daughter, Patricia K. Ensor-Martinez and husband Larry, of Woodsboro, Maryland; son, Jesse R. Ensor and wife Joan, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland; grandchildren, Jesse R. Ensor Jr. and wife Cathy, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, Ben C. J. Martinez and fiancee Dara Corbett and Hanna P. Martinez, both of Woodsboro, Maryland; stepgrandchildren, Deneen Armstrong, Doug Crumbacker and Krystal Burroughs and husband P.J.; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Ryleigh; stepgreat-grandchildren, Katlyn, Stephen, Kyle, Karalyn, Izabella, Izaac and Emery; brothers, Dale E. Kline and wife Nancy, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Dennis R. Kline of Frederick, Maryland; sister-in-law, Susan Kline of Keymar, Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Richard A. Kline.
Jesse and Patti would like to send a special thanks to Dale and Nancy Kline for their kindness, caring ways and support for our mother during the past several years.
The family will receive friends at the Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Maryland, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
A private interment service will be held in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., 13527 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.