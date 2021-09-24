Kay Summers, 78, passed from this life to the next Sept. 20, 2021, at Oakland Manor in Sykesville, Maryland, surrounded by the love of her family.
Kay was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, to Howard Kerchner, master sergeant retired, and Betty Hoffman. She attended Frederick High School and, following her graduation in 1961, began working at C&P Telephone Company. Kay held a variety of jobs, including travel agent, office secretary at Thurmont and Green Valley elementary schools, Calculon/ARC administrative assistant, and Stauffer Funeral Home office manager in 1992 until retirement in 2008. Outside of the workplace, Kay involved herself in the community. She was active in The Great Frederick Fair, where she could be found in the 4-H goat club, the home and garden building or City Streets Country Roads; she was a member of the New Market Community Grange and assumed state offices including secretary and treasurer; and she was a member of the Libertytown United Methodist Church. Kay indulged her entrepreneurial hankerings with a long venture in Longaberger Baskets. She was known for her smile and sweet demeanor, and she always excited to see a friend, especially so with her grandchildren.
Kay is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter, Debra (Keith) LaCoste; son, Terry (Andrea) Dinterman; stepson, Clint Summers; grandchildren, Megan (Gary) Ruble, Austin LaCoste, Tess (Connor) Feeney, Mitch (Hannah) Dinterman, Anders Dinterman and Luke Dinterman; three great-grandchildren, (with one on the way); brother, Charles Kerchner, master sergeant retired; sister, Myra Kerchner; nieces and nephews; and her special companion, Sadie.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, from 2- 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, with interment following at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Libertytown United Methodist Church, 12024 Main St., Libertytown, MD 21762.
