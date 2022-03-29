Kayley Hue Milor, 22, passed away March 22, 2022, in a tragic accident while vacationing with friends on spring break in Cancun, Mexico. Born Jan. 24, 2000, in Rockville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ron Milor, Jr. and Tien Milor.
Kayley grew up in Urbana, Maryland. As a youth, she excelled in school, and played softball and lacrosse in middle school. She was a 2018 graduate of Urbana High School, where she found a passion for running and being part of the team. From cross-country to indoor and outdoor track, she ran during all 12 seasons of her high school years and was a team captain her junior and senior years. One of her proudest accomplishments was breaking a 6-minute mile in the Frederick County championships as a freshman. She was the ultimate teammate, always supporting and uplifting others, helping them be the best they could be, even when she was injured and couldn’t participate. She earned an award for Most Dedicated and was a Frederick County Coaches Association Scholar Athlete nominee.
Kayley was set to graduate this May with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a minor in business, and she had been accepted to the Doctor of Physical Therapy program fall cohort at the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine. During her time at UMD, Kayley interned at several locations for Pivot Physical Therapy and was part of the sports medicine team, working with the UMD football program. She was extremely passionate about helping others, and that desire was evident in the time and effort she put into her studies. Kayley was an accomplished student in the University Honors program and met the academic criteria to graduate magna cum laude, with a 3.933 GPA. She will receive a Bachelor of Science degree with university honors posthumously from the School of Public Health. She will also be recognized and honored as a 2022 inductee of the school’s Delta Omega Public Health Honorary Society for her outstanding achievements, leadership and devotion to the field of public health.
Kayley’s 22 years were full of life. She surfed in Hawaii; climbed a mountain and saw a glacier in Montana; rode some of the fastest and tallest roller coasters in Cedar Point; and so much more. She experienced true friendships and love. She was smart but humble, beautiful but unassuming, silly but no-nonsense, quiet but had a knack for public speaking, and kind but strong. She was loyal and dedicated to her friends and family.
Kayley is survived by a loving family: her parents, Ron and Tien Milor; brother, Ron III; sister, Hannah; grandparents, Kathleen and David Temple, and Tuan and Hue Vu; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kayley touched the lives of many in such a short amount of time. She will be forever missed, always loved, and never forgotten.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1 at the University of Maryland Memorial Chapel, 7744 Regents Drive, College Park, MD 20742. A private burial will be held at Glendale Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Flintstone.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.