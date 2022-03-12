Keira Marie Lyle, 25, of Hagerstown, Maryland, departed this life unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. She was born May 15, 1996, in Frederick, Maryland. She was the daughter of Nadine Lyle-Murray (Anthony Murray Jr.) and James Spears.
Keira graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 2015, which brought her so much joy. She played basketball and soccer, and cheered. Keira loved to read and draw. She loved spending time with her family and those who loved her, especially her children. Keira had a quiet demeanor, kind heart and sweet personality, and was free-spirited.
She is survived by her parents, Nadine Lyle-Murray, James Spears (biological), Wiliam Huskey (devoted father) and stepfather Anthony Murray Jr.; her two beautiful children, Kaleah and Kyrie Harris; three sisters, Taylor, Niyah and Sydney Huskey; three brothers Jalen, Caden and Jeremiah Huskey; a devoted grandmother, Victoria Lyle; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins who will miss her tremendously.
She will also be remembered by the father of her children, Kevin Harris.
The family will have a time of remembrance from 11-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of Keira’s life will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.