Keith A. Phillips, 48, of Sykesville, Maryland, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Carroll Hospice-Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. Born Feb. 25, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Calvert Phillips and the late Bonnie Phillips, nee Bruchey. Keith was the husband of Laurie Phillips, nee Gaigalas.
After graduating from Walkersville High School, Keith established his full-time career at Carroll County Government as a 911 dispatcher. As a teenager, Keith found his passion as a volunteer junior firefighter at New Midway Fire Company in Frederick County. He later made the switch to Carroll County, where he continued his volunteer work, along with working part time at several fire stations as a firefighter/EMT. He finally settled down with Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, where he served numerous line officer positions and on the board of directors for several years. Keith also enjoyed being a county delegate at the annual convention. When Keith wasn’t working or volunteering, he enjoyed spending time with his family, attending sporting and wrestling events. Keith was also a member of the Sons of AMVETS Post 2, Frederick, Maryland.
In addition to his wife and father, Keith is survived by his stepmother, Maureen Phillips, of Boonsboro, Maryland; children, Justin and Olivia Phillips, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Jacob and Jessica Espey, of Sykesville, Maryland; brother, Scott Phillips and wife Rhonda, of Myersville, Maryland; sister, Kellie May and husband Nathan, of Thurmont, Maryland; stepbrother, Christopher Yourishin and wife Jessica, of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania; stepsisters, Tracy Hitchcock, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Joanne Kramer and husband Chad, of Knoxville, Maryland, and Katie Main and husband Ryan, of Keedysville, Maryland; along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Masks are required at the fire department.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department. Interment Union Chapel Cemetery, Daysville Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department at 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.
For online condolences, visit www.burrier-queen.com.