Kellie Ann Holland passed away suddenly on April 22, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital.
Kellie was born Kellie Ann Randall in Takoma Park, MD on June 13, 1971, the daughter of Rick and Nancy Randall. She grew up and lived her life in Walkersville, MD, where she attended school.
Kellie is married to Louis Q. Holland and had two sons, Tyler and Zachery, whom she adored. She has been preceded in death by her son, Tyler.
Kellie leaves behind her husband, Louis and son, Zachery; father and mother, Rick and Nancy; her sister, Kim Divel; brother, Michael, wife Christine and family; sister, Stacey Forney, husband, Drew and family; brother, Dennis, wife Bekah and family; brother, Ryan and family, as well as in-laws, extended family and friends.
Kellie had a big smile, a kind heart and an infectious laugh. She loved the beach and the outdoors, as well as camping. She had many nieces and nephews, who all were very fond of her. She will be remembered for her love of them and spending as much time with them as she could. Her presence in our family will be greatly missed.
The family will be holding a private viewing.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.