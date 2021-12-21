Kelly O. Williams Sr., 87, affectionately known as Daddy Kelly, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2021.
He was born on July 11, 1934, to Kelly P. Williams and Frankie Atwell Williams in Sellman, Maryland.
Kelly was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 67 years, Pat; three siblings, Arnold Williams, Imagene Wynne and Jaunita Hubble; and grandson, Kelly O. Williams III.
He married Patricia Allnutt on June 27, 1953, and together they spent nearly 67 wonderful years together before Pat’s passing on April 24, 2020.
Kelly and Pat are survived by two children, Kelly Williams Jr., of Jefferson, Maryland, and Teresa Lewis (and husband Larry), of Adamstown, Maryland. He also leaves behind two precious grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer Perkins (and husband Allan), of Brunswick, Maryland, and Larry Lewis Jr. (and wife Stephanie), of Summerville, South Carolina. He was also blessed with five wonderful great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Gabriel and Jackson Lewis, and Aleena and Jensen Perkins.
Kelly worked for the Montgomery County government in the EPA department, and after many years of dedicated service, he retired to spend much-needed time with his family and friends. Kelly was an avid NASCAR fan, and he would go to many races with family and friends, especially Martinsville, Virginia. He also enjoyed deer hunting, and he loved tractors, collecting many replicas of America’s farm tractors. Daddy Kelly loved his family and his extended family dearly, and in return he was loved by all. He will be forever missed, but his memories will live forever in us all. Our hearts are weeping but will forever be filled by his love. Knowing he is now with our Lord, we can rest assured he is with Mom Mom, Baby Kelly, his parents and siblings, awaiting a time when the Lord will bring us all together again.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held after the service at Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD 20841.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Frederick County, the American Cancer Society or any charity of one’s choice.