Kemp Edward Weller Jr., of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and formerly Richmond, with his heart belonging to his hometown of Libertytown, Maryland, left his earthly home on Sept. 15. He was one month shy of his 79th birthday. He died at his home with his wife of 47 years, Janis, by his side.
Ed joined the Air Force and served two tours to Vietnam on his beloved C130. He loved sharing his war stories to anyone who would listen.
Ed received his data processing degree at Frederick Community College and was hired to run payroll for Geico Insurance Company. It was there that he met Janis. Soon after, he determined his mechanical passions would take him in a different direction, and he accepted a conveyor mechanic position at Best Products and then Circuit City, from which he retired.
He then joined with his wife rehabbing several homes until she retired and they moved to Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Weller; and his grandson, Caleb Stone Perry.
Ed’s oldest daughter Misty Lynn Weller was lost in a tragic car accident in 1991, which left a void in his heart for the rest of his life. They now have the opportunity to catch up, and for that, I know he couldn’t be happier. He loved his family and would do anything to keep them safe and happy.
He also loved all his Frederick friends and delighted in his childhood memories. He had great friends and family and will always be a Libertytown kid. He will be missed terribly.
He leaves behind his wife, Janis; his daughter, Mandy; his grandson, Stone; his sisters, Doris King, Susan Smith and Martha Serig; and his brother, Donald Weller.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Misty Lynn Weller; his loving parents, Kemp Edward Weller and Mary Regina Wellerl; and more aunts and uncles whom he adored.
There will be a small military honor service at Quantico on Nov. 1. Rest in peace, Baby.