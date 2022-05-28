Ken Sullam enjoyed his life of 76 years; 34 years with his wife, Leslie, and several Jack Russell terriers.
A retired bus operator for Broward County, Florida, reaching out to help others was his middle name. He waited for people who waved him down and assisted those who needed it. He loved taking people to where they had to go and getting them there on time. He received many service awards from the county.
Ken was an avid bowler who bowled three perfect 300 games, as well as many games in the high 200s! He loved ice hockey and slot machines and was a professional television watcher. Ken adored the Southwestern American Indian culture and relaxing to Native American flute music. He will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, keeping his cars clean, and always eating the food cooked by his wife, Leslie (no matter what she was serving).
His final wish was to support research and educational study programs at medical institutions. At his request, his body was donated to Maryland’s Anatomical Body Donation Program. Donations in Ken’s honor can be made to Frederick Health Hospice.