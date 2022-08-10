Kenneth Edward Coonley, 100, passed away on the morning of Aug. 7, 2022.
Born Feb. 21, 1922, in Troy, New York, to Fred H. and Nellie B. Coonley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Kenneth Edward Coonley, 100, passed away on the morning of Aug. 7, 2022.
Born Feb. 21, 1922, in Troy, New York, to Fred H. and Nellie B. Coonley.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette; his daughter, Julie; his parents; three siblings, Lois, Bessie and Norman; and his grandson, Mitchell Coonley.
He met his wife, Jeanette (nee Sittner), when he lived next door to her parents in Schenectady, New York. She was the love of his life, and they were married for over 60 years. Together, Ken and Jeanette had five children, Joyce, (Joseph), Robert, Charles (Sandra), Daniel and Julie. They were also blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and close nieces and nephews.
Ken served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II as a radar technician for three years in the USA and Europe. Afterward, he graduated from RCA Technical Institute in New York and later the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. Ken was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years. At the time he retired, he was a GS15 supervisory engineer in charge of radar and air traffic control, and radar research and development. He then had his own radar consulting business until he finally retired. Ken was a member of the Society of Airway Pioneers.
Ken valued family time tremendously and loved hosting many holidays and birthdays at his home with Jeanette. Together, after raising their children, Ken and Jeanette enjoyed traveling around the country and cruising to Alaska and around Europe. His children will tell you, though, that the ultimate trip was the one that the whole family took in the late 1960s across the country to the West Coast and back, hitting all the important tourist spots. Ken also enjoyed camping with his wife and children for many years. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick.
Ken’s was a life well lived, and he was so pleased to reach his 100th birthday. Thanks to the nurses at Homewood who were with Ken at the end of his journey.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Military honors and interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
These community newsletters are open to all; you do not need to be a member to sign up. (Although we hope you do join us!)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.