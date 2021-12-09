Kenneth Edward Luckow was born on May 5, 1929, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Edward and Magdalen (Peranteau) Luckow. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 92. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Kay Yoshiko Luckow, after 50 years of marriage.
Ken was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for his service in the U.S. Army in the 2nd Infantry Division, 38th Infantry Regiment, F Company during the Korean War. Ken retired from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) in 1986 with 30 years of service.
Ken is survived by daughter, Jo Weech; son, John Luckow (Flor); and five grandchildren, Kellie Hatfield, Kristie Shain (Richard), Daniel Speelman, Dustin Speelman(Arlette) and Sachiko Speelman.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at New Design Church, 7102 Ladd Lane, Frederick, Maryland. Peter Kemeny, pastor of Good News Presbyterian Church, will officiate.