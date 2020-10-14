Kenneth Burton “Sparky” Felton, 69, of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 21, 1951, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Willard Felton and Esther Rogers Felton.
Sparky loved the beach, fishing, hunting, collecting memorabilia, cooking, helping others, talking to everyone about everything and making people laugh, but above all else, he loved his family.
Sparky leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 39 years, Sandy Felton; daughters Ashley Driggers and husband, David, Brittany Henry and husband, Aaron, both of Frederick Maryland, and son Christopher Felton and wife, Natalie of Mount Airy, Maryland. He is also survived by grandchildren, Eden Driggers, Charlotte Henry and Ella Henry; stepgrandchildren, Ava Driggers and Lyla Driggers; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Dinah Shearin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Maryland, with Deacon Michael Ammer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Living Legacy Foundation, Attn. Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Spring Road, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227.
