Kenneth Forster

Kenneth Richard Forster, 58, of Myersville, died Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at Northampton Manor Nursing Home, Frederick. He was the husband of Cheryl Anne Forster.
Born in New York City in March 1962, he was a son of the late William and Evelyn Rodgers Forster. He had a Bachelor of Science degree in geography from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and was employed as a branch chief with NOAA in Silver Spring for thirty years. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, following the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals, Washington Redskins and Washington Wizards.
Surviving, besides his wife, are three sons Sean Richard Forster, Laredo Texas; Jeffrey Scott (Samantha Ramirez), McAllen, Texas; Bradley Alan Foster of Myersville; two grandchildren Jacob and Naela and one brother Art Forster (Natalie) of Boyton Beach, Florida.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown. John Pencola will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fredrick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 or to American Brain Tumor Association at AMTA.org.
