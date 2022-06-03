Kenneth Fox

Kenneth (Kenny) Willard Fox, 47, of Middletown, passed from this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Frederick.
Born July 5, 1974, in Frederick, he was the youngest son of the late Kenneth M.W. and Billie Zoe Fox, of Middletown.
He is survived by his older half-brother, Steve M. Fox and wife Krissy, of Frederick; his grandmother, Iris McCrea, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; and his uncles, John Burner, David Campbell and wife Sandy, and Bruce Campbell.
Kenny’s dad was the president of a local bass fishing club, which both Kenny and Steve were members of while growing up, and many great times were had out on the water fishing. Later in life, the three of them would switch to golf. Kenny was an amazingly talented artist and could spend hours working on a painting or drawing. He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1993, and went to Frederick Community College, majoring in art. He loved to play video games, and as a big Star Wars fan, he loved going to the movies. He was very creative in anything he decided to do, and he was an insanely loyal friend and a very kind-hearted soul. He will be missed by and remembered by all, especially his close friends, Cody Baugher, Natasha Termohlen and Kay Eyler.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 6 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation time at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.