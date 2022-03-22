Kenneth Howser Jr.

After a courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Kenneth Gordon Howser Jr. passed away March 20, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Leesburg, Virginia, on Nov. 4, 1944, to the late Kenneth Gordon Howser Sr., and the late Inez Loretta Rutter. He was married to Karen Leatazelle Markel for 48 years. Ken was a devoted and adoring husband, loving father and beloved Papa to his grandchildren. The second eldest of four siblings, he grew up in farming communities until moving to Damascus, Maryland, where he excelled in track at Damascus High School. After graduating from high school, Ken attended Montgomery Junior College and Frostburg State University. In 1968, with only one class left to take at Frostburg, he was drafted into the United States Army, where following basic training and Advanced Infantry Training, he was assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He spent 402 days in Vietnam, serving first as a mortar man and then as the radio operator for the company commander and the battalion commander, earning several medals for distinguished service.
Upon honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Frostburg State to complete his Bachelor of Arts degree and coincidentally met his bride-to-be, Karen. Ken worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years.
He was a member of Chapter 304 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and marched with the color guard. He was also a member of the American Legion, the 7th Cavalry Association, and the 12th Cavalry Association, where he served as secretary for 11 years and thoroughly enjoyed writing his column for its newsletter. Additionally, Ken felt very honored to have served as a representative at funerals of fallen cavalry soldiers.
Since moving to Homewood at Williamsport several years ago, the Howsers have been members of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Ken is survived by his wife, Karen; three daughters, Amy Jordan (Stephen), Emma Howser and Rachel Roberts (Mark); nine grandchildren, Tyler Bivona, Elijah Shipe, Kathryn Bere, Kylie Bere, Cara Bere, Micah Howser, Linden Roberts and Carrick Roberts; and five bonus grandchildren, Chris, Alex, Ian, Kara and Katie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Gregory Isaac.
Ken was a lover of music, of all genres, but he especially enjoyed bluegrass music, reading, spending time with family, and flower gardening. He never met a stranger nor heard a joke he did not like.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to honor his memory may send flowers or donate to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.