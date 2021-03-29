Kenneth Hunter

Kenneth Richard Hunter, age 80, of Thurmont, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Kline Hospice House, near New Market. Born May 13, 1940 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Frank and Barbara Poole Hunter. He was the husband of Rosalie Hunter, his wife of 52 years, who died June 2, 2020.
Kenneth worked on his family farm, then was an electrician for 24 years and also worked in Weis Markets for 18 years. He enjoyed mowing grass, hunting and watching television.
Kenneth is survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley Hunter. Also surviving are his wife Rosalie’s brother and sisters, whom he thought of as his own family, Ray Jones (Shirley), Francis Bell, Mary Dick (Donnie) and Linda Ritenour. He is survived by nieces and nephews and a special friend, Terry Woods.
He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce V. Lowe and a brother, Milton F. Hunter.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with the Rev. James Coblentz, pastor of Pioneer Baptist Church, Thurmont, officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery, near Woodsboro.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.