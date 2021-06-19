Kenneth Jones

Kenneth Clarence Jones, age 68, of Frederick, died suddenly Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born Aug. 7, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clarence and Helen Molnar Jones. He was the husband of Susan E. Jones, his wife of 42 years.
Ken was a faithful member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, and a member of the NRA who enjoyed shooting. He had a unique sense of humor.
Friends will be received at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissan’s Mill Road, near Mount Airy on Tuesday, June 22 from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Greg Quintrell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776 to help defray expenses.
