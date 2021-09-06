Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” E. McGaha, 62, of Frederick passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Kenny was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Born July 16, 1959 in Frederick, he was the son of Willa Dean (Dockery) McGaha of Knoxville and the late Eugene Harold McGaha.
He was a 1977 graduate of Brunswick High School, and he later received additional training at James Rumsey Technical Institute.
Kenny loved to hunt with family and friends at Green Ridge State Forest and to fish on the Potomac. He enjoyed spending his Sunday shooting with his brother. Trips with his cousins to this uncle’s farm in Lucketts were well cherished memories.
Of all the things Kenny enjoyed doing, his role of “Pap Pap” to his granddaughters, Leah and Ellie, was the most rewarding.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Kyle McGaha and wife, Crystal, of Charles Town, WV; his precious grandchildren, Leah and Ellie; his sister, Cindy McGaha of Frederick; his brother, Frank McGaha, of Brunswick; his friend and companion, Sondra Sheriff; former wife, Lori Reynolds; and numerous, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716. A celebration of Kenny’s life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 from the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Clayton Clark.
Interment will follow in Locust Valley Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742; or by visiting https://hospiceofwc.org/giving/donate-now.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.