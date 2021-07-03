Kenneth Koontz

Kenneth Richard, Koontz, 84, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side. Born June 26, 1937, in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Brown) Koontz. He was the devoted husband of Darlene Jean (Swartz) Koontz, his wife of 59 years.
Ken was a truck driver. He drove for the Gettysburg Foundry for 26 years, then for Keilholtz Trucking in Thurmont for several years until his retirement. He enjoyed yard work, taking care of his flower gardens, watching Baltimore Ravens football and spending time with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Darlene, are daughter, Cynthia Lenhart and husband Allen of Thurmont; granddaughter, Kayla Lenhart (affectionately known by her grandfather as “Dumpling”) and her boyfriend, Ethan Hurley; brother-in-law, Norman “Chester” Swartz of Emmitsburg; sister-in-law, Shirley Duvall of Frederick; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by daughter, Beverly Koontz, and by all nine of his siblings, Evelyn Manahan, Katherine Stahley, Ethel Riley, Anna Topper, Dot Preston, Ruth Swartz, and Bill, Lloyd and James Koontz.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with funeral celebrant John Morrill officiating. Burial will follow in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.