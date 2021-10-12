Kenneth L. Churney died Sept. 19 in Frederick, Maryland. He was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Washington, D.C., to Loammie (Griffin) and Otto Churney. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah; sons, Peter and Bill; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Growing up the son of a U.S. Army surgeon, he traveled extensively as a young boy in the 1930s, living in Colorado, the Philippines, Germany, Vienna, Missouri and Texas among other places before graduating from Belmont High School in Belmont, Massachusetts, in 1948. He earned a Bachelor of Science in quantitative biology in 1953 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1961.
He then moved back to D.C., where he worked for 30 years as a research scientist for the U.S. Government at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The focus of his work was in thermodynamics. He made many lifelong friends early on in his career at NIST and, most importantly, he met his wife, Joan, there. They were married in 1969 and went on to enjoy nearly 50 years together. During Joan’s battle with Alzheimer’s, Ken was by her side every day with a remarkable devotion that was a pure expression of their love.
Over his life, he pursued a wide variety of adventurous interests with great enthusiasm. He enjoyed whitewater canoeing and was a fitness enthusiast who kept walking and bicycling many miles a day until his last month. He loved skiing and enjoyed many wonderful trips over the years with his wife and family. He was an active member of the Hyattstown United Methodist Church for 40 years. Ken will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a humble, kind gentleman who went out of his way to connect with everyone with genuine interest and a sense of humor that brightened everyone’s day.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.