Kenneth Marlowe Lamm, 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jean Lamm; and son, Curt Jeffrey Lamm and his fiancee; and one brother, Merhl Rodney Lamm. Kenneth was the son of the late Howard Preston Lamm Sr. and Lillian Mae Barrett Lamm. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. The hole he leaves in the lives and hearts of those who loved him is immeasurable. Services will be held privately. Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.