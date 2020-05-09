Mr. Kenneth Lee Haines, 94, of Mount Airy, MD, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife, Thelma, of 63 years.
Born May 11, 1925 on Hilton Street, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Harvey and Mildred Haines.
In his full life, Ken would say, “I’ve seen us go from the horse and buggy to the moon.” What can you say about an amazing man who lived 95 years. There’s not enough words to express the impact he made on his family, friends, and community. None were strangers; all were friends. He was always warm, welcoming, and a wonderful testimony of God. He will be missed by so many.
Surviving, his beloved daughter, Constance Lee Haines Tomlinson, and son-in-law, Gregg, of Stafford, VA; five grandchildren: Joshua David Casto; Noah Lee Casto [Katie];Hannah Irene Kirby [Alexander]; Corey Adam Tomlinson; Tyla Eve Tomlinson; one great-grandchild: Adalyn Mae Tomlinson; and his dear friend and companion, Helen Raby; predeceasing him are two sisters, Dorothy Fava and Adele Hughes.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions there will be private graveside services in Poplar Springs Cemetery, Mount Airy, Md., and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, when restrictions have been lifted.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Capital Caring Hospice, 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
