Kenneth Lewis

Kenneth Eugene "Poppy" Lewis, of Brunswick, passed from this life on November 22, 2021. He was born in Frederick on August 16,1934. He was the husband of his high school sweetheart JoAnn (Hayden) Lewis.
In addition to his wife, Poppy is survived by his daughter, Kay Marie Fraser and husband James of Middletown; and his son, Mark Wayne Lewis and wife Vickey of San Antonio, TX. Poppy is also survived by three grandchildren, Dana Ingram (Brad) of Sharpsburg, James Fraser IV (Katie) of Morgantown, WV, and Jodi Lewis of Brunswick. He has twelve great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Andrew, and Daniel Ingram, James, Peter, Thomas, Mary, Andrew, Elisabeth, Nicholas, and Margaret Fraser and Sherman Worrell. Poppy is also survived by two sisters and a brother, Betty Roach of Dayton, OH, and Candace Greene of Winchester, VA, and Donald Wayne (Louie) Lewis of Brunswick. He was preceded in death by his parents Mason (Turk) Lee Lewis and Katherine Marie Lewis, formerly of Brunswick and brother, Preston (Ike) Lewis formerly of Gulf Breeze, FL.
Poppy was twelve years of age when his family moved to Brunswick, however, throughout his life, Poppy prided himself as a true Brunswicktonian. In 1984, Poppy was given the honor of becoming a Distinguished Citizen of Brunswick.
He retired from NIH in1986; and, upon his retirement from the government, he became a business partner in a painting company with his friend, the late Ronnie Sigler. He totally retired in 2010.
Poppy was very active in the Brunswick Little League, first as an umpire, then as a coach for 16 years; 1966-73 and 77-84. He also coached one year, 1985, in the Marva Babe Ruth League. Over those years, Poppy's teams enjoyed great success, but most of all he impacted the lives of many. There wasn't too many times that he sat on the front porch without someone stopping to chat; many of whom thanking him for his influence in their lives.
Poppy spent many years in the Masonic Lodge 191. Later in life, Poppy accepted the Catholic Faith and was confirmed in the Catholic Church. He was always willing to give others a helping hand. From refurbishing bicycles for kids who didn't have them to taking care of those who came to him for help. Even if you didn't know Poppy, he could be recognized as the guy who always was walking his dog in the city park, at the elementary school, or up at the ball field.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 28, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at John T. Williams Funeral Home in Brunswick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 29, at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, MD, Rev. Mark Lewis officiating. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, are welcomed, and encouraged, to attend the reception at the Brunswick Fire Company, at around 1'ish pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Frederick Health Hospice. A special thank you to Hospice, who are a wonderful and compassionate group of dedicated care givers.