Kenneth McGolerick

Kenneth Burall McGolerick , 96, died Sept.7, 2021, at Homewood, Frederick, Maryland. Born March 11, 1925, he was the son of Wilbur F. and Mary Burall McGolerick. He was raised by his mother and grandparents Walter and Addie Utz Burall on their dairy farm in New Market. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1941, then attended Bridgewater College, where he majored in english and music. He was a teacher for 34 years in Frederick County. During his teaching years, he acquired a masters degree from McDaniel College (formerly Western Maryland). He was a talented musician, sang in the church choir as a tenor and taught piano. He spent many hours listening to his collection of symphonic and operatic albums. He was a member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Maryland and Frederick County Retired Teachers, and the New Market Grange.
Ken was a lifelong church member, having attended both Busch Creek Church of the Brethren and First Baptist Church of Frederick.
He was married to Carolyn Daniel on Aug. 12, 1972. They were both active in the First Baptist Church of Frederick. After retiring from teaching, he volunteered at Frederick Memorial Hospital at the information desk, where he logged 5,300 hours. He and Carolyn enjoyed travel, visiting all 50 states, and going to Europe on two occasions.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, in 2016; his only sibling, Jack in 2003; nephew, Donald McGolerick in 2014; sister-in-law, Lavinia McGolerick in 2017; and first cousins, William Bill Burall in 2010, Jesse "Jim" Burall in 2010, W. LeRoy Buzz Burall in 2011, Gareth Lease in 2017 and Betty Thompson in 2021. Survivors include his faithful niece and nephew, Dana and Stephen Shultz, and their two daughters, Amanda and Helen, of Keymar, Maryland. Other survivors are three close cousins, Mary Edith Hallock, Addie Null of Frederick, and Joice Bernhard of Ohio.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the loving care provided while at Homewood.
The family will receive friends at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821-A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, Maryland, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.