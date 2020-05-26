Kenneth R. Barnhart

Kenneth Ray Barnhart, 82, of Mount Airy, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Dove House.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Warfield) Barnhart.
Kenny was born December 13, 1937 in Germantown, MD the son of the late Elwood Barnhart and late Hester (Hornbaker) Barnhart.
He was the owner for over 50 years, of Kenneth Barnhart Seamless Gutters.
Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the 101st Airborne Paratroopers.
He was the pit crew for Michael Harrison Racing. He was an accomplished pilot of both single and multi-engine aircraft and owned two airplanes, including a vintage twin engine Cessna T50 known as the “Bamboo Bomber,” which he restored himself.
Devoted father of Bridget Wilhelm and Mark E. Barnhart (Sarah Straw). Dear brother of Isabelle Payne, Ronald Barnhart and Lolita (Chichi) Renehan. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by siblings Jobie Barnhart, Glen Barnhart, Violet Homens and Mabel Harrison.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mount Airy, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carroll Hospice, Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.