Kenneth R. Rice

Kenneth “Kenny” Robert Rice, 76, of Frederick, formerly of Jefferson, passed on Sunday May 29, 2022. Born Sept. 29, 1945, in Frederick to the late Harry Robert and Catherine Lavina (Nee Flook) Rice. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Mary Jane Rice.
Kenny worked at Fort Detrick as a construction supervisor until he retired. He would continue to be a consultant with projects after his retirement.
Kenny was also a family man who enjoyed spending his time with his children and grandchildren. He would also go fishing and crabbing with his son.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dana Remsburg (Troy) and Dustin Rice (Nellie); and grandchildren, Madisen Rice, Braden Rice, Colin Remsburg and Chase Remsburg. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Richard Shepley.
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Methodist Cemetery.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.