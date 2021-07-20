Kenneth “Ray/Slick” Stine, 76, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully on July 16, 2021. Born in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Martin and Mildred Stine, he was the loving father of Ray (Tammy) and David (Valiree) Stine. Left to cherish his memory are his seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Wayne Stine; as well as numerous friends and family. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Leon, Paul, Casper, Meridith and Arthur. Kenneth drove a cab for Yellow Cab of Frederick for more than 40 years. The family would like to express appreciation to Doey’s House and Cadia Health Care Center, both of Hagerstown, for the excellent care they provided.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick MD, 21701, at 11 a.m., with funeral services being conducted at 12 p.m. Interment immediately following at the St. Paul Lutheran Church cemetery, Jefferson, Maryland.