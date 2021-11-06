Kenneth Reed

Kenneth Edward Reed, 61, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. Born Nov. 23, 1959, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and Charlotte (Davis) Reed. Kenny was a truck driver. He drove for various local trucking companies over the years.
Surviving are his three brothers, John “Butch” Reed Jr. (Tracey), Ron Reed (Wanda) and Mike Reed (Kim); three children, Stacey Little (Shawn), Brian Reed (Nichole) and Jason Reed; and five grandchildren. He is also remembered by his girlfriend, Susan Wiles.
Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.myersdurboraw fh.com.