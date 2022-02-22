Kenneth Richard Giroux

Kenneth R. Giroux, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away suddenly Feb. 14, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Sain Giroux and born Sept. 30, 1965, in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Maurice “Gus” Giroux and Jean (Forcier) Giroux.
Ken graduated from Northwestern University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He worked for 26 years as a project engineer at Heraeus Noblelight America (formerly Fusion UV Systems), where he was highly respected among his coworkers.
Ken married the love of his life, Kathryn Giroux, on Oct. 14, 2006. Ken and Kathy enjoyed attending sci-fi conventions, where Kathy would cosplay as a movie character and Ken would sell collectibles to like-minded fans. He started NextGen Collectible Toys, where he lived out his passion for buying and selling action figures and other collectibles based on characters from Star Trek, Star Wars, Dr. Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and many others. Ken is remembered fondly by his fellow “con” vendors and many loyal customers.
Above all, Ken loved his family. Growing up, he played basketball and tennis with his brothers Jim and Marc. He regularly played cards and other games with both his immediate and extended families. Ken and Kathy frequently hosted game nights, Super Bowl parties, poker nights and birthday celebrations, and attended shows with family and friends at the Way Off Broadway dinner theater in Frederick. Ken will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness. He always knew the perfect gift, and he never forgot an important date or milestone for a friend or family member.
Ken is mourned by his mother, Jean Giroux; sister, Linda Provencal (Greg); brother, Marc Giroux (Patricia); sister-in-law, Susan Searles (Prentiss); nieces and nephews, Jenny Burton, Ross Burton (Daniela), Jason Bragdon (Lena), Zenobia Bragdon, Kellen Giroux (Kelsey), Alex Giroux, James Giroux, Shane Giroux, Laura Searles (Patrick), Mark Searles (Susanna) and Jenny Searles; great-nieces and great-nephews, Nathan, Mila, Lana, Julian, Kaia and Kendall; mother- and father-in-law, Julie Sain and Tom Marley; and family friend, Bonnie Hileman. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Giroux; and nephew, Adam Burton.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Damascus United Methodist Church, 9700 New Church St., Damascus, MD 20872. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kenneth and Kathryn Giroux Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Healing Strides of Virginia (healingstridesofva.org/), 672 Naff Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065.