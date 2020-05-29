Kenneth Runkle

Mr. Kenneth P. “Kenny” Runkle, 79, of Frederick, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital due to a stroke.
Born September 9, 1940 in Harrisburg, PA, he is the son of the late Bruce and Elva Parks Runkle.
He was a musician and in the auto parts industry for most of his life. He was an original member of the local group “Damian and the Classics” and the “Jade Bros.”
Kenny served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He loved family gatherings and getting together with fellow musicians, singing and playing the trombone.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Walker (Jaime); four grandchildren; brother, Dean Runkle; sister, Sally Gartner; nephews, Ron Nikirk Jr. and Michael Nikirk.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Cindy Runkle and brothers-in-law, Ronald Nikirk and Charles “Ducky” Gartner.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.