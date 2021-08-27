Kenneth Sandusky

Kenneth Lynn Sandusky, 65, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He was born on March 28, 1956, to the late Stanley Sandusky and Francis Prince Sandusky. Kenneth grew up in Gapland, Maryland, and was a 1974 graduate of Brunswick High School. He was a member of Valley View Church of the Brethren in Burkittsville, Maryland. He worked for the Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission for 36 years until his retirement. Kenneth enjoyed sports, particularly baseball. He was an avid New York Yankees fan for his entire life. He also liked to spend time going to flea markets and watching old westerns. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Brenda Sandusky; his daughter, Laura Draper, of West Virginia; his stepdaughter, April Ayers and her husband Jamie, of West Virginia; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sister, Sharon Sandusky Shorrow, of Falling Waters, West Virginia; his brother, Curtis Sandusky and his wife, Joyce, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Washington County Hospice nurse, Dylan, and CNA, Dee, for the special care and compassion they gave Kenneth during his illness. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com
+1
- By Fred A. Balkin, Partner at Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC
Part three - Umbrella Insurance /overage coverage
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.