Kenneth Thompson

Some people have no idea how wonderful they are and just go around making the world a better place. This is how many would describe the life of Kenneth Wayne Thompson (Kenny), who passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was 77.
Kenny was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, to parents Sarah Hallman Thompson, and the late George W. Thompson.
Kenny was a graduate of Lincoln High School, where he excelled in track and basketball. Kenny led in scoring when Lincoln High won the 1961 basketball state championship. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy, where he served his country for three years. Kenny attended Frederick Community College. He was employed by Bell Telephone (later AT&T) as an install/repair technician until his retirement.
In 2005, Kenny was inducted into The Quinn Sports Hall of Fame, where he also served on the selection committee. He was past master of Fredericktonian Lodge #12 Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons of Maryland. He was a student and teacher of taekwondo and earned a third-degree black belt.
Kenny loved watching TV sports, specifically golf, boxing, tennis, football and basketball, which he would happily discuss (for hours) with whomever he happened to be talking to on the phone. He was also an avid soap opera watcher. His shows were, “The Young and the Restless, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Haves and the Have Nots”. He also delighted in discussing religion and politics.
Kenny was one of eight children: George Thompson Jr. (deceased), Ronald Thompson (deceased), Larry Thompson (deceased), Freda Thompson Brown (Gene), Gwen Thompson Robinson (Frank), Glen Thompson and Anthony Thompson. Kenny was blessed to have relatives who were like siblings to him: Lawrence Hallman. Doris Patterson and Barbara Thompson. He will also be remembered by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenny had many loving and lasting friendships in his lifetime. Some of them include: Clyde Perkins, Robert Lennon, Ann Bullock, John Onley, Betty Bumbray, Dwight Hill and Bernie Wallace. He will be missed by all.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service for Kenny will be announced at a later date.