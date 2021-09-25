Kenneth Troxell

Kenneth Earl Troxell passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at his home in Rockville, Maryland. Born April 17, 1933, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the only child of Earl and Annabelle (Trout) Troxell. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1951 and attended the University of Maryland, where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. Upon graduation, he attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and he was awarded a commission in the U.S. Navy. He served as the initial engineering officer aboard the newly commissioned USS Suffolk County.
Ken worked in the greater Washington, D.C.-area commercial HVAC industry for 40 years and was a principal owner in the Frederick, Maryland-based firm STH, Inc., which he co-founded in 1973. He was a life member of the industry trade group ASHRAE and was a founding member of the Capital Area Soaring Association — a group dedicated to radio-controlled sailplanes. He was a member of the Terrapin Club and a lifetime member of Lakewood Country Club in Rockville.
Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Chloe (Duvall); his sons, Kenneth Jr. (Teri), of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Keith (Stephanie), of Purcellville, Virginia, Kip (Cara), of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, and Kraig (Heather), of Leesburg, Virginia; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant son and a grandson (Chase).
He will be interred at the family plot in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland, in a private ceremony.