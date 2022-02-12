Kenneth Vinar

Mr. Kenneth Raymond Vinar, 74, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Elena Panella Vinar. Born on Oct. 16, 1947, in Olivia, Minnesota, he was a son of the late Raymond and Josephine Malecek Vinar.
Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was retired after 51 years with the government, having worked for the Department of Defense. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He loved to read, but his most joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Char Vinar, of North Carolina, Jonathan Vinar and wife Julie, of Georgia, Christopher Vinar and wife Amy, and Jeremy Vinar and wife Ashley, all of Maryland; and siblings, Mary Jo Vollmer, Robert Vinar and wife Mary, Charles “Chuck” Vinar and wife Judi, Darlene Clarken, Donna Vinar and Judy Jensen; nine grandchildren, Joshua Fortner, Brianna Fortner, Amanda Smith, Keaton, Kaden and Logan Vinar, and Carter, Lucy and Cora Vinar; great-grandchildren, Dane Fortner, Evelyn Fortner, Raelyn Fortner and Daniel Avery, and Autumn Fortner; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 112 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.