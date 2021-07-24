Kenneth W Smith

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home in Damascus, Kenneth William Smith, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away suddenly at age 77.
Ken was born on Oct. 9, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland. He was a local boy who graduated from Damascus High School, where he was a member of the FFA. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Rebecca (Stacy) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Ella (Mullinix) Smith and his sister Evelyn King.
Ken enjoyed fishing and hunting, and spending time at their home in Crisfield. Trips to Rocky Gap and golfing with the guys were also favorite activities. He was a hard worker and a friend to all. Ken was always available to help a family member or a friend; and could be found most weekday mornings with his buddies enjoying breakfast at Tom & Ray’s, catching up on local news and solving the world’s problems. He was the owner of You Save Gas in Damascus for 30 years and most recently the broker and owner of Up-County Realty, Inc. He also held the honorary title of “Mayor of Damascus”!
Ken leaves behind his loving children, Kimberly and husband Wayne Herndon, of Mount Airy, Karen and husband Steve Brightwell, of Boonsboro, and Kenny Smith and wife Karen, of Libertytown. He also leaves six grandchildren, Michelle (Herndon) and husband Nick Mangiameli, Catherine (Herndon) and husband Teddy Thornhill, Ashley (Brightwell) and husband Steven Crncic, Rachel Brightwell, Kenneth (Trey) Smith and Jordan Smith; three great-grandchildren, Easton Brightwell, Tessa Crncic and Brantley Miller; brother-in-law, Irv and wife Sandie Stacy; sister, Pat and husband Dan Cooper; brother, Ray Smith; close family friend, Roy Stanley; along with numerous nieces and nephews who will also remember him fondly.
Friends may call Wednesday, July 28 at Damascus United Methodist Church, 9700 New Church St., Damascus, MD 20827, from 9 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Vernon King will officiate. Interment will follow in Bethesda Methodist Cemetery, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maryland.
